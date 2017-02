Nike #WeBelieveinThePowerOfLove Posted on Monday, February 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment

JN director Luca Finotti, whose clients include Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, and Givenchy, re-teams with fashion design star Riccardo Tisci in this glitchy, sensual and ultimately chaotic spot for Tisci’s sportswear collaboration with Nike called NikeLab x RT.

Keep an eye out for the complete change of tone and style at the two-minute mark.

Production: JN Production

Director: Luca Finotti