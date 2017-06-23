Noma Bar’s “Biker” Tongue Twister for Mercedes-Benz
Buenos Aires motion studio Ale Pixel translates UK designer/director Noma Bar’s striking use of negative space and graphic metaphor into the first in an animated series highlighting smart safety systems in Mercedes-Benz vehicles.
Noma Bar and Ale Pixel also teamed up for this spectacular spot called “Unmasking a Killer” aired during the Super Bowl in 2016.
Client – Mercedes-Benz
Agency – antoni Berlin
Creative Director – Marcell Francke
Copywriter – Erick Barrios Hernández, Matti Lietsch
Art Director – Wolfgang Warzilek, Daniel Righi
Production Company – Dutch Uncle
Illustration & Direction – Noma Bar
Animation – Ale Pixel Studio
Sound – nhb studios Berlin GmbH