Noma Bar’s “Biker” Tongue Twister for Mercedes-Benz

Posted on Friday, June 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Buenos Aires motion studio Ale Pixel translates UK designer/director Noma Bar’s striking use of negative space and graphic metaphor into the first in an animated series highlighting smart safety systems in Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Noma Bar and Ale Pixel also teamed up for this spectacular spot called “Unmasking a Killer” aired during the Super Bowl in 2016.

Ale pixel biker Mercedes Ben | STASH MAGAZINE

Ale pixel biker Mercedes Ben | STASH MAGAZINE

Ale pixel biker Mercedes Ben | STASH MAGAZINE

Client – Mercedes-Benz
Agency – antoni Berlin
Creative Director – Marcell Francke
Copywriter – Erick Barrios Hernández, Matti Lietsch
Art Director – Wolfgang Warzilek, Daniel Righi

Production Company – Dutch Uncle
Illustration & Direction – Noma Bar

Animation – Ale Pixel Studio

Sound – nhb studios Berlin GmbH

Category: Advertising, Animation, Character Animation, Featured, Graphic Design, Installation, Minimalism, Motion Graphics · Tags: , , , ,

You may also like:

Leave A Comment