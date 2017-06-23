Noma Bar’s “Biker” Tongue Twister for Mercedes-Benz Posted on Friday, June 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Buenos Aires motion studio Ale Pixel translates UK designer/director Noma Bar’s striking use of negative space and graphic metaphor into the first in an animated series highlighting smart safety systems in Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Noma Bar and Ale Pixel also teamed up for this spectacular spot called “Unmasking a Killer” aired during the Super Bowl in 2016.

Client – Mercedes-Benz

Agency – antoni Berlin

Creative Director – Marcell Francke

Copywriter – Erick Barrios Hernández, Matti Lietsch

Art Director – Wolfgang Warzilek, Daniel Righi

Production Company – Dutch Uncle

Illustration & Direction – Noma Bar

Animation – Ale Pixel Studio

Sound – nhb studios Berlin GmbH