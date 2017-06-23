Oddfellows Joins Passion Animation Studios Posted on Friday, June 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Passion Animation Studios have just announced the signing of studio, Oddfellows to Passion Animation Studios. The U.S. based animation studio, Oddfellows, has joined Passion Animation Studios. Oddfellows is an award-winning creative studio specializing in bold design and animation for a range of high-profile clients including The Cartoon Network, Google and Twitter.

Founded by TJ Kearney (EP), Colin Trenter (CD), and Chris Kelly (CD), the studio draws upon the collective skills and expertise shared between all three founders, whilst garnering the support of staff members Jay Quercia, Sarah Beth-Hulver, Josh Parker, and Jordan Scott. This creative sensibility and technical skill has won them many awards including the Motionographer Motion Award for Best New Studio.

Passion’s MD/EP Debbie Crosscup comments Oddfellows is an established studio which, “unites innovative design and convincing storytelling”. Passion Animation Studios is inspired by and thrives on compelling narratives, with the signing of Oddfellows signifying an exciting new stage for the Passion team.

passion-pictures.com