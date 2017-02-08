Oliver Sin: “UChicago Giving Day” Posted on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From UK animator/illustrator Oliver Sin:

“The University of Chicago (Also known as ‘UChicago’) were wanting to push their yearly 24 Hour Impact Giving Day events in a brand new creative way from the previous years. They invited me to create an animated video inspired by UChicago’s Squirrel mascot, ‘Hutch’.

“The 24 Hour Impact Giving Day is an event that focuses on getting the UChicago community together to raise funds and support the university in 24 hours for the future of academics, students and research.”

Client – UChicago

Producer – Guido Mendez

Director – Oliver Sin

Design – Oliver Sin

Animation – Oliver sin / Sara Bennett

Sound Design & Music – Thomas Williams

Narration – Maya Tuttle