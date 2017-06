“(OO)” Trailer: Burning Nostrils and Lots of Snot Posted on Friday, June 30, 2017 · Leave a Comment

South Korean animator/illustrator Seoro Oh established his knack for finding the laughs in involuntary human behavior with his exploration of drowsiness in “Afternoon Class.” Next up, sneezing.

The trailer for “(OO)” promises more of the unfussy, expressive character work and spot-on metaphorical visualizations found in “Afternoon Class” with the added bonus of explosive snot shots.

Director/animator: Seoro Oh