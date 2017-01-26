Oscar Hudson: Bonobo “No Reason (ft. Nick Murphy)” Posted on Thursday, January 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Rising star director Oscar Hudson strings together 10 actors in 18 rooms with only two long tracking shots, one edit and zero VFX in this music video for the new Bonobo track “No Reason” – designed to give claustrophobics the bends.

Oscar Hudson: “Simon/Bonobo mentioned the inspiration behind the new album came from his relationship to landscape and place whilst on tour.

“Whilst researching these themes I learnt about the Japanese phenomenon of the Hikikomori- young Japanese people who become so overwhelmed by the pressures of life that they retreat to their bedrooms for years at a time.

“This felt like a such a fascinating intersection of physical & psychological spaces, and so from this I set out to make a film that through an inventive physical concept tried to link environment directly to psychology.

“We achieved the film using only in-camera physical effects and we designed an entirely new way of moving our miniature camera to get it to fit through the tiny doorways. Doing this film with CGI would have been a thousand times easier, but for me, it’s physicality & imperfections are what make it different, and I hope better.”

Read an interview with the director at the always cool Promonews.

Label- Ninja Tune

Video Commissioner- John Moule

Production – Pulse Films

Director- Oscar Hudson

Executive Producer- Sarah Boardman

Art Director- Luke Moran-Morris

D.P.- Ruben Woodin-Dechamps

Producer- Matt Posner

Producer- Rik Green

1st AD- Dan Smith

1st AC- Michael Hobdell

2nd AC- Grant Sheridan

DIT- Ashley Hicks

Gaffer- Genki McClure

Electrician- Caspar Jones

Set Decorator- Sakara Dawson-Marsh, Lottie McDowell

Art Assistants- Jamie Yuan, Freddie Mason

Model Maker- Robin Crowley

Construction Manager- Richard Morrell // morrellandbert.com

Construction Assistants- Henry Hatton-Brown, Dexter Turner-Ramsay

Wardrobe- Celestine Healy

Costume & Soft Props Makers- Laura Moran, Madeline O Bryen, Lily Balie

BTS- Christian Cargill

Runners- Tom O’Driscoll, Benjy Alfreds, Munro Gascoigne

Prod. Assistant- Olivia Wilkes

H&MU- Laura Wisenger & Suzanne Judge

3D Pre-Visualisations- Thomas Ormonde, Prosper Unger-Hamilton

Grade- Toby Tompkins @ CHEAT

Special Thanks- George Rumsey @ Panavision, Angus Hudson,