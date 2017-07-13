Oscar-nominated Time Travel Tale “A Single Life”
Nominated for an Oscar in 2015 and screened at over 200 festivals, “A Single Life” from Dutch directing trio (and Stash faves) Job, Joris & Marieke is the first time travel story that might actually make sense.
OK, not really, because no time travel story ever makes sense – but still, it’s a fresh take on the subject and great fun.
And here’s a peek at JJ&M’s next film called “Kop Op (Heads Together)” a clever look at identity and walking in someone else’s shoes:
Credits for “A Single Life”
Written, directed, animated by: Job, Joris & Marieke
Produced by: Job, Joris & Marieke
Music: Happy Camper featuring Pien Feith
Musicians: Jeroen Kleijn, Ben Mathot, Patrick Votrian, Coen Hamelink
Sounddesign: Job, Joris & Marieke
Mix and mastering song: Martijn Groeneveld – Mailmen
5.1 and stereo mix: Bob Kommer Studios
Funding: Nederlands Film Fonds, Fonds 21, Pathé Cinemas