Parallel Teeth and Merk Insist "I'm Easy" Posted on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Lots of low-tech alt-pop fun via Parallel Teeth (aka London director/animator/graphic artist Robert Wallace) for the “I’m Easy” track off the debut album from New Zealand’s Merk called “Swordfish.”

Director: Robert Wallace

Illustration, Animation & Rotoscoping: Robert Wallace, Caitlin McCarthy

Live Action Camera Op: Josh Yong

Edit & Compositing: Robert Wallace