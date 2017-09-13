Passion Animation Signs Salon Alpin for Worldwide Representation Posted on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Passion Animation Studios has signed Salon Alpin for worldwide representation. Recipients of this year’s

Apple Design Award, Studio Alpin are based in Lisbon and Vienna. The studio was founded by Phillip

Cormella and Simon Griesser. Shifting between art, illustration, animation, film direction and music, they

take a multifaceted approach to their work and seek new challenges creating fresh styles and looks on

each project.

Their creative highlights include an international Christmas campaign for luxury brand Montblanc ‘The

Magic of Craft’. Salon Alpin have worked on an exciting collaborative project with the Austrian

newspaper ‘Falter’ alongside agency Jung von Matt / Donau.

Passion’s MD/EP Debbie Crosscup comments that Salon Alpin “craft innovative design and beautiful

storytelling”. Passion Animation Studios is inspired by compelling narratives and beautiful craftsmanship,

Salon Alpin display these qualities throughout their work.

passion-pictures.com/uk/animation-studios/directors/salon-alpin/