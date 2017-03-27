Passion Animation Studios Ups EP Debbie Crosscup to Managing Director Posted on Monday, March 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Heading into its 30th year, the London-based studio Passion Animation Studios has announced the appointment of Executive Producer Debbie Crosscup as Managing Director at the studio. Debbie will be adding Managing Director to her title, making her the Executive Producer/MD of Passion Animation Studios. Debbie will oversee all aspects of finding New Talent, New Business, Production, Sales and Studio Development within Passion Animation Studios.

With over ten years in the industry, winning a Latin Grammy with Carl Zitelmann along the way, Debbie has maintained a strong relationship with Passion. Debbie joined as a Junior Producer , worked her way up and then returned in 2015 as Executive Producer.

As EP, Debbie has been at the forefront of some of the studio’s most successful and award winning campaigns from the very first appearances of Aleksandr the Meerkat, Chipotle’s “A Love Story” to last year’s blockbuster film for Sainsbury’s “The Greatest Gift”. It is her relationship with Passion, expertise in the industry and ability to approach all facets of Passion with skill and confidence that makes this an exciting development for the studio.

passion-pictures.com