PlusOne: Consumer Segmentation Project Posted on Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Four of nine cool and concise branding films From design and animation studio PlusOne in Amsterdam: “An international sports brand approached us to collaborate on a visual identity and animations representing the different consumers they’re focussing on.

“We’ve removed references to the brand and consumer segments due to confidentiality.

“We developed icons, crests, color palettes, patterns, and soundscapes that resonate with the identity of each segment. Zelig Sound was on board from the start, making sure that sound was an integral part of the process.

“Our approach for the animations was to have an emotional impact on the viewer instead of spelling out the details. Through targeted visual exploration, lots of experimentation and a few happy mistakes we created a wide range of work in a mix of animation styles.

“We aimed for contrast between all nine films, but with a feeling that they’re all part of the same family.”

Designed, directed and produced by PlusOne