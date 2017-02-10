The Powerful Voice of an “Outsider”
Tamil rapper Sofia Ashraf’s heartfelt word flow takes on added weight as veteran Indian actress Ratna Pathak Shah gives them a powerful voice in this animated PSA addressing domestic violence faced by South Asian women in the US.
Client: Mai Family Services
Production: Supari Studios and Post Office film
