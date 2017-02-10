The Powerful Voice of an “Outsider” Posted on Friday, February 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Tamil rapper Sofia Ashraf’s heartfelt word flow takes on added weight as veteran Indian actress Ratna Pathak Shah gives them a powerful voice in this animated PSA addressing domestic violence faced by South Asian women in the US.

Client: Mai Family Services

Production: Supari Studios and Post Office film

Director: Mohit Bhasin, Aditya Tawde

Executive Producers: Advait Gupt, Akshat Gupt

Writer: Sofia Thenmozhi Ashraf

Producers: Manoti Jain, Tara Kapur, Mohit Bhasin

Post Head: Aditya Tawde

Lead Animators: Harsh Sharma, Kunal Prabhu

Cell Animators : Mehr Chatterjee, Vikrant Barmate

Illustrators: Mehr Chatterjee, Vikrant Barmate, Bhanushankar Bhartia

2D Colorists: Ez Ak, Bhanushankar Bhartia

Associate Producer: Akshita Kariwala

Original Score and Sound Design: Rahul Pais

Voice Over Artist: Ratna Pathak Shah

StoryBoard Artist: Adarsh Panicker