Prepare Yourself for Felix Colgrave's "Double King"

Just over four years ago Felix Colgrave leapt onto the Stash radar with “Man Spaghetti,” a truly crazed short we’re still trying to understand. Now it’s time to experience “Double King,” his latest animated trip.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Colgrave wrote, animated and created the sound track for “Double King” over the last two years and describes the personal project as “a film about love and regicide.”

Written, animated and directed by: Felix Colgrave

Watch this interview with Colgrave to learn how he approaches the creation of his films: