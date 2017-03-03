Prepare to “Follow the Rabbit” to O2 Posted on Friday, March 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Outsider directors dom&nic and a CG creature crew of 20 at The Mill craft a photo-real rabbit worthy of its extreme close-up in this latest spot for UK mobile provider O2 thru agency VCCP.

Yoann Gouraud, Joint 3D Lead at The Mill in London: ‘We carried out extensive research into rabbit

hair which we discovered consists of three levels of fur: down fur, awn fur and guard hairs,

all of which we replicated in the fur groom to give the correct density.

“Along each strand of hair we were able to manipulate the color so ‘the root to tip’ variation

had some interesting blue tones, instead of one flat color, all of which added to the unique

aesthetic.

“There were some interesting results when we started to simulate the skin which helped to

reveal some nice wrinkle detailing and deformations within the fur, all adding to the highly

realistic appearance.

“Using complex skin and volume solvers in Houdini we were able to input the

correct muscle shapes into the model which really improved the look and feel of the rabbit

after animation.”

Agency: VCCP

Producer: Carly Parrish

Creative Director: Jim Capp

Associate Creative Director: Johnny Parker, Chris Birch

Production Company: Outsider

Director: Dom+Nic

Producer: John Madsen

Production Manager: Steve Elgar

Production Assistant: Tom Benkins

Location Manager: Claire Tovey

VFX & Design: The Mill

Executive Producer: Alex Fitzgerald

Production Coordinator: Rosalien van der Bom

Shoot Supervisor: Dan Williams, Alex Hammond, Yoann Gouraud

Executive Creative Director: Neil Davies

Creative Director: Jorge Montiel

2D Lead Artist: Fergal Hendrick

3D Lead Artist: Alex Hammond

2D Artists: Dan Williams, Greg Spencer, Becky Clay

3D Artists: Will Burdett, Yoann Gouraud, Peter Agg, Jesus Para, Ashley Tilley, Suraj Odedra,

Sergio Xisto, Daniel Kmet, Paul Donnellan, Philippe Moine, Tony Atherton, Aziz

Kocanaogullari, Giacomo Cavalletti, Jasmine Ghoreishi, Matthew Fuller, Walter How

Matte Painting: Cameron Johnson, Can Y. Sanalan

Colorist: David ‘Luddy’ Ludlam

Editing Company: Final Cut

Editor: Ed Cheeseman

Producer: Frankie Elster