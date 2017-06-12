Quietman Signs Director Nico Beyer Posted on Monday, June 12, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Award-winning director Nico Beyer has signed with Quietman for US representation. Recognized as one of the most lauded directing talents in the international and US advertising markets, Nico Beyer’s work is characterized by his always inventive and brand-elevating visual style.

Beyer’s keen ability to seamlessly marry technology, strategy and story has led him to become a go-to director for the automotive world. He has crafted campaigns for virtually every known car brand, among them Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, Nissan, Cadillac, GM and the well-known Chevrolet Super Bowl campaign “Chevy Runs Deep.”

“I’ve had my eye on Nico for years,” says Quietman Executive Producer/Partner Sophie Gold. “There’s an intensity to his work and a unique point of view. He has an incredibly cinematic sensibility and strategic understanding for cars, and the storytelling he weaves into it. To watch a Nico Beyer commercial is to watch a mini-film where the car is the hero.”

This singular artistry is none more evident than in Beyer’s 2016 BMW campaign “The Next 100 Years” created for the Interone agency. To celebrate its centenary, Beyer crafted a futuristic, blockbuster-worthy commercial unveiling BMW’s bold vision vehicle.

Beyer’s high-end expertise stretches beyond the automotive space; he is also known for his ease working with actors and athletes, and social projects remain an important part of his work. This wide range is demonstrated in the visual stories he’s created for household-name brands including Nike, adidas, Panasonic, Infinity, McDonalds, Nikon, and Canon, to name a few. Beyer’s filmic prowess has been recognized with nearly one hundred industry accolades, including multiple Clio, Cresta, Cannes Lions, ADC, EPICA, and LIA awards.

On linking up with Quietman, Beyer remarks: “My creative home is the US. Meeting Sophie was fated – the timing was perfect and I know she will be an excellent driving force to position me further into the American market.”

Beyer found his calling after graduating design school in Düsseldorf when he moved to Paris and began shooting music videos, leading him to be signed by the legendary Propaganda Films. He earned international recognition with his videos for Suzanne Vega, The Verve, The Cocteau Twins, They Might Be Giants, Erasure and the Pet Shop Boys, then kicked off his commercial career with a spot rallying against violence on television, which won him a Cannes Gold Lion. And the rest is history.

quietman.com