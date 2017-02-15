Are Reformed Zombies Really “Less than Human”? Posted on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 · Leave a Comment

So, here’s the thing: after the zombie apocalypse ended we exiled the surviving “cured” zombies into quarantine camps. Now some bleeding heart liberals want to re-integrate these creatures back into your neighborhood.

Anchored by a brilliant script and beat-perfect voice acting, “Less than Human” was created by a team of eight 3rd year Character Animation & CG Art students at The Animation Workshop in Viborg, Denmark.

School: The Animation Workshop

Steffen Bang Lindholm: Director/Editor/Animator

Anna Eckhoff Ohrt Nissen: CG Generalist/Production Manager/Rigger

Ditte Marie Ludvigsen: Art Director/Texturing- & Lighting Artist

Lasse Steinbeck: Technical Director/Pipeline TD & Rigger

Matilde Søltoft: Animation Lead/Animator

Morten Vestbjerg Bøgelund Lassen: CG Generalist/Modeller/Concept Sculptor

Julie Rebecca Billeskov Astrup: Animator/Assistant Production Manager

Ida Marie Søndergaard: Animator/Storyboard Artist

Additional animation:

Pedro Ivo Carvalho de Araujo Silva

Lasse Rützou Bruntse

Sara Jespersen Holm

Camilla Smidt

Sidonie Vidal

Antoine J.L.L. Lefevre

Dorte Flensted Jensen

Story Consultants:

Line Hoej Hoestrup

Mathilde Garreau

Music composed by Anders “Ormen” Christophersen

www.lessthanhumanfilm.com