Are Reformed Zombies Really “Less than Human”?

So, here’s the thing: after the zombie apocalypse ended we exiled the surviving “cured” zombies into quarantine camps. Now some bleeding heart liberals want to re-integrate these creatures back into your neighborhood.

Anchored by a brilliant script and beat-perfect voice acting, “Less than Human” was created by a team of eight 3rd year Character Animation & CG Art students at The Animation Workshop in Viborg, Denmark.

School: The Animation Workshop

Steffen Bang Lindholm: Director/Editor/Animator
Anna Eckhoff Ohrt Nissen: CG Generalist/Production Manager/Rigger
Ditte Marie Ludvigsen: Art Director/Texturing- & Lighting Artist
Lasse Steinbeck: Technical Director/Pipeline TD & Rigger
Matilde Søltoft: Animation Lead/Animator
Morten Vestbjerg Bøgelund Lassen: CG Generalist/Modeller/Concept Sculptor
Julie Rebecca Billeskov Astrup: Animator/Assistant Production Manager
Ida Marie Søndergaard: Animator/Storyboard Artist

Additional animation:
Pedro Ivo Carvalho de Araujo Silva
Lasse Rützou Bruntse
Sara Jespersen Holm
Camilla Smidt
Sidonie Vidal
Antoine J.L.L. Lefevre
Dorte Flensted Jensen

Story Consultants:
Line Hoej Hoestrup
Mathilde Garreau

Music composed by Anders “Ormen” Christophersen

www.lessthanhumanfilm.com

