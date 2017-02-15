Are Reformed Zombies Really “Less than Human”?
So, here’s the thing: after the zombie apocalypse ended we exiled the surviving “cured” zombies into quarantine camps. Now some bleeding heart liberals want to re-integrate these creatures back into your neighborhood.
Anchored by a brilliant script and beat-perfect voice acting, “Less than Human” was created by a team of eight 3rd year Character Animation & CG Art students at The Animation Workshop in Viborg, Denmark.
School: The Animation Workshop
