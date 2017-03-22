Taking Refuge from Domestic Violence to a New Level Posted on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Connecting emotionally with viewers is important for all brands but especially for charities, a mission that gets harder every year as the rising tempest of modern media pounds our senses with horrors and half-truths.

One approach to the problem is to command a larger swath of media space by extending the length of your film from 30 or 60 seconds to say… four minutes, the length of this piece for UK domestic violence charity Refuge.

Directed by Ralph Karam at Le Cube in Buenos Aires through Not To Scale for London agency BBH, the ambitious 2D and stop-motion piece took six months to complete and also serves as the official music video for the track “Grow” by English singer/songwriter Frances.

The backgrounds and background characters were printed out and tracked past camera in cycles over a 10 day shoot while the main characters of Melanie, Refuge and Frances were animated in 2D at both Not To Scale and Le Cube studios.

Watch the making of:

Client: Refuge

Agency: BBH

Creative Team: Joe Seller and Lance Boreham

Creative Directors: Jack Smedley and George Hackforth-Jones

Executive Producers: Natalie Parish, George Hackforth-Jones

Creative Consultant: Clay Kaytis

Producer: Sarah Finnigan-Wals

Production Company: Not To Scale

Director: Ralph Karam – Le Cube

EP: Dan O’Rourke, Gustavo Karam, Juan Manuel Freire

Producers: Francesca Di Muro, Mechi Serrano, Fernanda Soma

Animation Director: Sergio Slepczuk

Stop motion animation director: Pablo Kondratas

Art director: Ralph Karam

Backgrounds design: Franco Vecchi, Juan Barabani, Martin Lara, Vanina Sáez

Character design: Franco Vecchi, Martin Vinograd, Matheus Muniz

Layouts: Sergio Slepczuk

2D Animation: Maki Yoshikura, Geoff McDowall, Robert Milne, Stephen Vuillemin, Kehinde Omisore, Cintia

Czeszczewik, Martin Lara, Sergio Slepczuk, Pablo Rago, Guadalupe Vyleta, Adriano Nízzoli

Clean up: Julieta Culaciati, Juliana Gorgati, Julieta Soloaga, Yas Hanna, Eugenia Casal, Patricio Rey, Valentina Candia

3D Animation: Christian Rey Willis

Construction chief: Marilina Martignone

Constructors: Carolina Mena, Carolina Stefanini

Stop motion animators: Pablo Kondratas, Gabino Calónico

DoP: Juan Maglione

Electrician: Geronimo Gassmann

Post production: Sergio Pickelny

Music Sync: TMS Black Sheep Music

Music: Frances “Grow”