“Rollin’ Wild” Moves onto French Animals Posted on Thursday, June 15, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The latest update to Passion directing duo Kyra & Constantin’s smile-inducing and massively popular “Rollin’ Wild” series focuses on the problems of the inflated indigenous animals of France.

Created during the directors’ studies at Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg in 2012, the original Rollin’ Wild series of African animals went viral and spawned many spin-offs including this wonderful Christmas animation from Passion Paris:







Production: Passion Paris

Directors: Kyra & Constantin

