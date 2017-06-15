“Rollin’ Wild” Moves onto French Animals

Posted on Thursday, June 15, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

The latest update to Passion directing duo Kyra & Constantin’s smile-inducing and massively popular “Rollin’ Wild” series focuses on the problems of the inflated indigenous animals of France.

Created during the directors’ studies at Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg in 2012, the original Rollin’ Wild series of African animals went viral and spawned many spin-offs including this wonderful Christmas animation from Passion Paris:
 

 
Production: Passion Paris
Directors: Kyra & Constantin
 

Category: Animation, CG, Character Animation, Feed, Short Films · Tags: , ,

You may also like:

Leave A Comment