Saiman Chow vs Rick and Morty for Adult Swim Posted on Monday, April 17, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Brooklyn artist/director/designer Saiman Chow unleashes his talent for exuberant visual chaos on five broadcast IDs for Adult Swim’s hit animated science fiction sitcom Rick and Morty.

Design, direction, animation: Saiman Chow

Poop Palace animation: Chad Colby

Audio Ambrose Yu