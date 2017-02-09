Behind the Scenes: Nissan “Return of the Snowmen”
Because the blizzard burying New York this morning just isn’t enough snow, let’s dig into the frosty VFX created by The Embassy – in the middle of summer – for this Nissan Rogue spot directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter’s War) thru Juniper Park\TBWA, Toronto.
The finished spot:
Client: Nissan
Agency: Juniper Park/TBWA, Toronto
Producer: Karen Blazer
Creative Director: Susie Lee
Art Director: Gerald Kulger
Copywriter: Rodger Eyre & Marco
Production Company: Sequoia Content & Hey Wonderful
Producer: Tony McGary
Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan
Director of Photography: Glen Keenan
Visual Effects: The Embassy
Assistant Editor: Michael Ofori-Attah
Colorist: Wade Odlum
Editorial: Saints
Editor: Mark Paiva
Music: Original Music by Eggplant Productions