Behind the Scenes: Nissan “Return of the Snowmen”

Because the blizzard burying New York this morning just isn’t enough snow, let’s dig into the frosty VFX created by The Embassy – in the middle of summer – for this Nissan Rogue spot directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter’s War) thru Juniper Park\TBWA, Toronto.

The finished spot:

Client: Nissan

Agency: Juniper Park/TBWA, Toronto
Producer: Karen Blazer
Creative Director: Susie Lee
Art Director: Gerald Kulger
Copywriter: Rodger Eyre & Marco

Production Company: Sequoia Content & Hey Wonderful
Producer: Tony McGary
Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan
Director of Photography: Glen Keenan

Visual Effects: The Embassy
Assistant Editor: Michael Ofori-Attah
Colorist: Wade Odlum

Editorial: Saints
Editor: Mark Paiva

Music: Original Music by Eggplant Productions

