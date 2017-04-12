Behind the Scenes on Sherwin-Williams “Emerald, Epiphany”
Watch as Psyop and the agency crew from McKinney bring a new level of high speed motion control tech called Spike (from The Marmalade in Germany) to the paint-in-water genre for Sherwin-Williams’ Emerald paint line.
All the footage was captured with a Phantom camera then edited and composited on-the-fly with Flame on set.
Watch the finished spot:
Client: Sherwin-Williams
Agency: Mckinney
CD: Ellen Steinberg
AD: Jordan Eakin
Copywriter: David Sloan
Production: Psyop
Directors: Eben Mears, Lauren Indovina
Motion Control: The Marmalade
Music: Beacon Street Studios