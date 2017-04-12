Behind the Scenes on Sherwin-Williams “Emerald, Epiphany” Posted on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Watch as Psyop and the agency crew from McKinney bring a new level of high speed motion control tech called Spike (from The Marmalade in Germany) to the paint-in-water genre for Sherwin-Williams’ Emerald paint line.

All the footage was captured with a Phantom camera then edited and composited on-the-fly with Flame on set.

Watch the finished spot:

Client: Sherwin-Williams

Agency: Mckinney

CD: Ellen Steinberg

AD: Jordan Eakin

Copywriter: David Sloan

Production: Psyop

Directors: Eben Mears, Lauren Indovina

Motion Control: The Marmalade

Music: Beacon Street Studios