Behind the Scenes on Sherwin-Williams “Emerald, Epiphany”

Posted on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 

Watch as Psyop and the agency crew from McKinney bring a new level of high speed motion control tech called Spike (from The Marmalade in Germany) to the paint-in-water genre for Sherwin-Williams’ Emerald paint line.

All the footage was captured with a Phantom camera then edited and composited on-the-fly with Flame on set.

Watch the finished spot:

Client: Sherwin-Williams
Agency: Mckinney
CD: Ellen Steinberg
AD: Jordan Eakin
Copywriter: David Sloan

Production: Psyop
Directors: Eben Mears, Lauren Indovina

Motion Control: The Marmalade

Music: Beacon Street Studios

