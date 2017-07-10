Sean Pecknold and Adi Goodrich (aka Sing-Sing) Sign with Strange Beast Posted on Monday, July 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Sing-Sing, the studio made up of Adi Goodrich and Sean Pecknold, have signed to London-based, Strange Beast. Based in LA, Sing-Sing prides itself on innovative animation, photography and design.

Both Adi and Sean are established artists in their own right and are recipients of the Young Gun award. As studio Sing-Sing, Adi and Sean are able to bring their unique talents and skills to each project – Adi’s imaginative design sensibilities alongside Sean’s daring cinematography. This is evidenced in their diverse range of clients and styles, from Fleet Foxes’ whimsical live-action music video to Aizone’s eye-catching, Mondrian-inspired photography series. Sing-Sing’s other high-profile clients include Headspace, Target, and Adidas.

Kitty Turley, Strange Beast EP, says, “When Sean and Adi collaborate, some kind of visual magic happens. There’s something about the way they put together images and construct narratives that leaves me grinning ear to ear.” It is Sing-Sing’s extensive commercial experience, as well as their collaborative skills and stylistic diversity that make Sing-Sing an exciting asset to the Strange Beast team.

strangebeast.tv