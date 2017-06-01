Tweaking the Mould for Mobile Phones
Mobile phones are hard to tell apart as are most of the ads promoting them, but Shanghai director/ motion designer SOMEI is helping OPPO change that by surrounding the expected pristine product shots with fun and unexpected visuals.
SOMEI on his work for the new OPPO R11 (above): “In China, we call mobile phone 手机, these two Chinese characters mean hand and phone separately. So I decided to try to play around the phone with the hand together this time.”
SOMEI’s previous spot for the OPPO R9s:
Client: OPPO
Concept,Design,Direction: SOMEI
Animation/Lighting/Rendering/Compositing/Editing：SOMEI
Music & Sound Design：Sincerely Music
Toolkit: Cinema 4D ，Octane Render，AE，PR
Just like magic.