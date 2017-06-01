Tweaking the Mould for Mobile Phones Posted on Thursday, June 1, 2017 · 1 Comment

Mobile phones are hard to tell apart as are most of the ads promoting them, but Shanghai director/ motion designer SOMEI is helping OPPO change that by surrounding the expected pristine product shots with fun and unexpected visuals.

SOMEI on his work for the new OPPO R11 (above): “In China, we call mobile phone 手机, these two Chinese characters mean hand and phone separately. So I decided to try to play around the phone with the hand together this time.”

SOMEI’s previous spot for the OPPO R9s:

Client: OPPO

Concept,Design,Direction: SOMEI

Animation/Lighting/Rendering/Compositing/Editing：SOMEI

Music & Sound Design：Sincerely Music

Toolkit: Cinema 4D ，Octane Render，AE，PR