Best of Stash 2016: Brand Films

In the Stash world, brand films cover a swath of commercial work appearing online, in-store, out-of-home, or on any other screen not identified as TV or cinema. Often occupying the mid-ground between short films and advertising, the best brand films offer ambitious narratives and/or bold stylistic choices.

NAMES OF NOTE IN 2016

You’ll find studios from five continents on this list including names you know: Passion Pictures (UK), Moonbot (US), ManvsMachine (UK, US), Buck’s new Sydney office (Australia), Lobo (Brazil) plus two names you should know: CG studio Superfiction (South Korean) and director/illustrator/designer/artist Noma Bar (UK).

Listed in chronological order by release date.



NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN “UNMASKING A KILLER”

Minimalist design and thoughtful transitions rendered in a hi-con palette add up to powerful story-telling from London director/illustrator/designer/artist Noma Bar thru NYC agency Seiden for NewYork-Presbyterian’s research into immunotherapy and it’s promise for treating cancer.

HANWHA LIFE INSURANCE “REPEAT”

Depending on how you you feel about Monday mornings (and your work life in general), this animated treat called “Repeat” from character masters Superfiction in Seoul, South Korea maybe just the thing. Part of a continuing in-house series of understated and enigmatic character animation experiments.

INTERFACE “THE UNLIKELY HERO”

Veteran motion masters Lobo and US agency 22squared enlist giant robots and an intrepid young girl to announce the latest environmental initiative from Atlanta carpet giant Interface, Inc. in this sweeping and emotional two-minute animated opus.

THE WOOLMARK COMPANY “THE INNOVATOR”

Snappy animation and wonderful character design from creative director Gareth O’Brien and the crew at Buck in Sydney for Australian brand Woolmark, showcasing how important sheep-shearing has been to human innovation throughout history.

MAXON “VERSUS”

Looking to make some noise at SIGGRAPH 2016 about their Cinema 4D Release 18, Maxon commissions ManvsMachine to rip the doors off the software and the results are spectacular. A fully CG film, VERSUS is jammed with startling, beautifully lit frames plus an armadillo moment I did not see coming.

CHIPOTLE “A LOVE STORY”

Passion Pictures director Saschka Unseld turns the character and narrative talents he honed at Pixar to the latest chapter in Chipotle’s ongoing series of heart-tugging, music-driven, and multi-award-winning branded short films.

RADIO FLYER “TAKING FLIGHT”

Moonbot co-founder – illustrator/designer/sculptor/director/Oscar and Emmy winner – Brandon Oldenburg turns the studio’s many talents to a new in-house 3G animated short called “Taking Flight” inspired by the life of Antonio Pasin, inventor of the Radio Flyer wagon.

“Through the power of imagination and epic adventure, a boy learns to be a kid, a father learns to be a dad, and a grandfather reminds us all what childhood is about.”

