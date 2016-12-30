BEST OF STASH 2016: Demo Reel Posted by Stephen Price on Friday, December 30, 2016 · Leave a Comment

This head-snapping piece of editorial surgery marks only the second time Stash has inducted a demo reel into the Permanent Collection. The clip celebrates 15 years of branding and motion by London’s DixonBaxi, showcasing the depth and breadth of the studio’s work while allowing us a glimpse into the process and the humans behind it.

Simon Dixon: “Our new brand reel is intended to try to describe the huge scope of what we do as a creative agency. As we create so much diverse and visceral work we want to express this. However, we also spend a huge amount of time building strategies and design systems for our clients and we wanted to give a sense of this.

“We make creative work that engages over a billion people a day in pretty much every territory in the world. This is an awesome responsibility and the work shown represents how seriously we take this and try to make engaging, driven and inspiring work for everyone.

“We hope the reel excites our partners and clients, gains us new friends and lets creatives know there’s an exciting place to work if they want to get in touch.”

As regular Stash readers know, we very rarely ever feature demo reels. The last one appeared in Jan. 2015, for the Brooklyn agency Huge, who were also celebrating their 15h anniversary.

Design and motion: DixonBaxi

Edit: Greenaway & Greenaway

Track: “Saint Rhythm” by Two Fingers (aka Amon Tobin)