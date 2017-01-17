Strange Beast: Selfridges “Material World”

Freshly-signed Strange Beast director Anna Ginsburg explores sustainability issues in the fashion world with this inviting and inventive 2D brand film based on illustrations by Sara Andreasson for UK luxury department store Selfridges.

“Anna’s first challenge, after conducting the interviews with passionate manufacturers, was to trim more than eight hours of audio footage down to two and a half minutes.

“To capture the emotion and passion behind the materials, a little glimpse into each world was selected and Anna and Sara began to storyboard the film. The nuance of the audio led to a very detailed animatic, animated storyboard, which was then brought to life by a team of eight animators, frame by frame.”

Selfridges Material world | STASH MAGAZINE

Client: Selfridges

Production: Strange Beast
Director: Anna Ginsburg
Illustrator: Sara Andreasson
Producer: Zoe Muslim

Animation:
Anna Ginsburg
Seti Seto
Louise Druelle
Frankie Swan
Toby Mortimer
Katy Wang

Compositing:
Andy Martin
Perrie Murphy

