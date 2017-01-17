Strange Beast: Selfridges “Material World” Posted on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Freshly-signed Strange Beast director Anna Ginsburg explores sustainability issues in the fashion world with this inviting and inventive 2D brand film based on illustrations by Sara Andreasson for UK luxury department store Selfridges.

“Anna’s first challenge, after conducting the interviews with passionate manufacturers, was to trim more than eight hours of audio footage down to two and a half minutes.

“To capture the emotion and passion behind the materials, a little glimpse into each world was selected and Anna and Sara began to storyboard the film. The nuance of the audio led to a very detailed animatic, animated storyboard, which was then brought to life by a team of eight animators, frame by frame.”

Client: Selfridges

Production: Strange Beast

Director: Anna Ginsburg

Illustrator: Sara Andreasson

Producer: Zoe Muslim

Animation:

Anna Ginsburg

Seti Seto

Louise Druelle

Frankie Swan

Toby Mortimer

Katy Wang

Compositing:

Andy Martin

Perrie Murphy