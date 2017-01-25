Super Science Friends Episode 2: Electric Boogaloo Posted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The mother of all action-nerd animation series returns for episode 2 wherein Tesla and the Super Science Friends take on cherubic-but-dastardly Thomas Edison for control of NYC’s electricity.

Originally a Kickstarter project, director Brett Jubinville and Toronto’s Tinman Creative delivered Ep. 1 of SSF in November 2015 and plan a March 2017 release for Ep. 3.

Animation: Tinman Creative Studios

Director: Brett Jubinville

Producer: Morghan Fortier