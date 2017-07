Surviving Your “Morning Coffee” Posted on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Five students at Gobelins School in Paris make a strong case for switching to decaf (and the single life) in “Morning Coffee,” their Master of Arts in Character Animation project.

The team worked for a total of five months on the assignment which was designed to help them learn the 3D pipeline on Maya.

Directors: Maya Av-Ron, David Feliu, Larissa Paz, Araz Keilan, Shen Yi

Original music: Arthur Dairaine