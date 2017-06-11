Suspenders Studio: “Float” (Trailer) Posted on Sunday, June 11, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Ok, so there’s a funny little boat full of pigs dressed in hats and uniforms tearing across this hyper-trippy waterscape hanging onto their fishing rods for dear life because they’ve hooked this massive fish-whale thing…

What it all means or where it is leading, I have no idea. But the cell shaded characters and environment in this trailer for “Float” by Suspenders Studio in Tokyo look fabulous – plus I really want to know what happens to that little pig floating underwater at the end.

Production: Suspenders

Director, CG animator: Kohei Yoshino

CG design, animation: Satoru Kaneko

Image board: Yoshitoshi Shinomiya

Music: Haruna Karasuda