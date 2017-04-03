The Telegraph: Money Laundering Awareness
East London design and motion studio WeCanMake serves up a compelling case for the fact money laundering is not a victimless crime, and urging financial professionals to report their clients’ suspicious activity.
Ben Collier-Marsh, CD at WeCanMake: “Matt Simmonds, Creative Director of Video Content at The Telegraph wanted a constantly evolving piece taking the viewer on a journey through the world of crime and human trafficking, documenting the wider societal harms directly associated with money laundering.
“I approached Animator Miguel Rato to help create a collection of assets bringing a textured and layered feel to the piece. The aim was to create a fast paced and dramatic piece echoing the script.”
Agency: The Telegraph
Creative Director: Matt Simmonds
Producer: Carla De Nicola
Animation Studio: WeCanMake
Animators: Ben Collier-Marsh, Miguel Rato
Audio – Dan Pugsley – Cassini Sound