Brazen Teases "TEMPEST"

A stumpy but fearless sea captain finds himself alone against impossible odds in “Tempest,” a CG short packed with high drama and spectacular VFX from director Bryan Engram and the Brazen Animation crew in Dallas.

Bryan Engram, CEO and director at Brazen: “Between servicing our commercial clients and partners, we created “Tempest” as a sincere attempt to test the conventions of animated storytelling and what our incredibly talented team can achieve.”

“We were inspired by cinematic realism and exaggerated animation and design sensibilities.”

Brazen is currently seeking development partners to produce a long-form version of “Tempest.”

Production: Brazen Animation

Director: Bryan Engram

EP: Greg Lyons