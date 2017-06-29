“The Story of an Idea” Evolves at Google I/O 2017 Posted on Thursday, June 29, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Google treated the 7,000 attendees of their 2017 I/O developers’ conference in San Francisco with this charming and kinetic animated opening short by Nexus director Fx Goby.

Spanning three cinematic screens, the film counts a credits list of over 40 artists and builds from hand drawn 2D black and white animation to a full CG grand finale.

Fx Goby: “It felt like all the planets were aligned. We had the full trust and support of Google from the beginning, it was extremely collaborative working with the creative team there and equally the most challenging and smooth running project I’ve had the chance to work on”.



Client: Google

Production: Nexus

Director: Fx Goby

