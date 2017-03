“The Windshield Wiper” Teaser 2 Posted on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

This second glimpse of “The Windshield Wiper,” an animated film due in 2017 from LA-based Spanish expats Alberto Mielgo (director/artist) and Leo Sanchez-Barbosa (CG character designer), promises lots of atmosphere and intrigue.

Teaser 1

Writer/director: Alberto Mielgo (aka Pinkman.tv)

Production: Leo Sanchez Studio

http://www.albertomielgo.com/