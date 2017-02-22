Theodore Ushev “Romance Sonámbulo / The Sleepwalker” Posted on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Fans of Joan Miró and 20th century surrealism will delight in this frenetic (and wordless) interpretation of “Romance Sonámbulo” by revered Spanish poet Federico García Lorca created by Theodore Ushev a Bulgarian animator/designer/artist based in Montreal.

Channeling Miró for the piece turns out to be entirely appropriate as Lorca was not only the painter’s countryman and contemporary but also an adoring fan – as the always-interesting site Open Culture points out, Lorca is on record as pronouncing Miró’s paintings “the purest of all images.”

The irrepressible music track is “Opa Hey!” by contemporary Bulgarian composer Kottarashky (aka Nikola Gruev).

You can read the full poem in English below.

Animation: Theodore Ushev

Music: Kottarashky

Production: Unité Centrale

Distribution: Bonobostudio (International)

ROMANCE SONAMBULO

Federico García Lorca

Green, how I want you green.

Green wind. Green branches.

The ship out on the sea

and the horse on the mountain.

With the shade around her waist

she dreams on her balcony,

green flesh, her hair green,

with eyes of cold silver.

Green, how I want you green.

Under the gypsy moon,

all things are watching her

and she cannot see them.

Green, how I want you green.

Big hoarfrost stars

come with the fish of shadow

that opens the road of dawn.

The fig tree rubs its wind

with the sandpaper of its branches,

and the forest, cunning cat,

bristles its brittle fibers.

But who will come? And from where?

She is still on her balcony

green flesh, her hair green,

dreaming in the bitter sea.

—My friend, I want to trade

my horse for her house,

my saddle for her mirror,

my knife for her blanket.

My friend, I come bleeding

from the gates of Cabra.

—If it were possible, my boy,

I’d help you fix that trade.

But now I am not I,

nor is my house now my house.

—My friend, I want to die

decently in my bed.

Of iron, if that’s possible,

with blankets of fine chambray.

Don’t you see the wound I have

from my chest up to my throat?

—Your white shirt has grown

thirsty dark brown roses.

Your blood oozes and flees a

round the corners of your sash.

But now I am not I,

nor is my house now my house.

—Let me climb up, at least,

up to the high balconies;

Let me climb up! Let me,

up to the green balconies.

Railings of the moon

through which the water rumbles.

Now the two friends climb up,

up to the high balconies.

Leaving a trail of blood.

Leaving a trail of teardrops.

Tin bell vines

were trembling on the roofs.

A thousand crystal tambourines

struck at the dawn light.

Green, how I want you green,

green wind, green branches.

The two friends climbed up.

The stiff wind left

in their mouths, a strange taste

of bile, of mint, and of basil

My friend, where is she—tell me—

where is your bitter girl?

How many times she waited for you!

How many times would she wait for you,

cool face, black hair,

on this green balcony!

Over the mouth of the cistern

the gypsy girl was swinging,

green flesh, her hair green,

with eyes of cold silver.

An icicle of moon

holds her up above the water.

The night became intimate

like a little plaza.

Drunken “Guardias Civiles”

were pounding on the door.

Green, how I want you green.

Green wind. Green branches.

The ship out on the sea.

And the horse on the mountain.

More about the film: bonobostudio.hr/en/film/distribution/sonambulo