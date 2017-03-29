Toonami turns 20 with Exquisite Corpse on Adult Swim Posted on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Adult Swim reinvigorates the exquisite corpse genre with a three-minute avalanche of style and action featuring the talents of 28 animators and centered on TOM 5.0 the current host Toonami, the channel’s adult animation block.

Commissioned as part of Toonami’s 20th anniversary celebrations, the ambitious ID was produced by Hinge in Portland and Titmouse in LA.

Roland Gauthier – Executive Producer

Michael Kuehn – VFX Supervisor

Alex Tysowsky – Animation Director

Tiffany Navarro Purkeypile – Production Manager

Keith Sizemore – Animation

Eric Gordon – Look Development and Lighting

Terell Seitz – Comp

Chris Prynoski – Executive Producer

Shannon Prynoski – Executive Producer

Ben Kalina – Supervising Producer

Jennifer Ray – Producer

Simón Wilches-Castro – Director

Colin Fleming – Digital Compositing

Hinge Digital – CG

Edward Artinian – 2D EFX

Simón Wilches-Castro – 2D EFX

Animators:

Henrique Barone

Sean Buckelew

Jesse James Dean

Ryan Gillis

Miguel Jiron

Alicja Jasina

Sean Glaze

David Reilly

Yawen Zheng

Katie Tamboer

Louis Morton

Edward Artinian

Kris Merc

Brian Smee

Grace Mi

Katrina Ruzics

Joseph Bennett

Quique Rivera

Einar Baldvin

Peter Millard

Jeanette Bonds

Shoko Hara

Grace Nayoon Rhee

Lee HardCastle

Robertino Zambrano

Alex Grigg

Guilherme Marcondes