Toonami turns 20 with Exquisite Corpse on Adult Swim
Adult Swim reinvigorates the exquisite corpse genre with a three-minute avalanche of style and action featuring the talents of 28 animators and centered on TOM 5.0 the current host Toonami, the channel’s adult animation block.
Commissioned as part of Toonami’s 20th anniversary celebrations, the ambitious ID was produced by Hinge in Portland and Titmouse in LA.
Roland Gauthier – Executive Producer
Michael Kuehn – VFX Supervisor
Alex Tysowsky – Animation Director
Tiffany Navarro Purkeypile – Production Manager
Keith Sizemore – Animation
Eric Gordon – Look Development and Lighting
Terell Seitz – Comp
Chris Prynoski – Executive Producer
Shannon Prynoski – Executive Producer
Ben Kalina – Supervising Producer
Jennifer Ray – Producer
Simón Wilches-Castro – Director
Colin Fleming – Digital Compositing
Hinge Digital – CG
Edward Artinian – 2D EFX
Simón Wilches-Castro – 2D EFX
Animators:
Henrique Barone
Sean Buckelew
Jesse James Dean
Ryan Gillis
Miguel Jiron
Alicja Jasina
Sean Glaze
David Reilly
Yawen Zheng
Katie Tamboer
Louis Morton
Edward Artinian
Kris Merc
Brian Smee
Grace Mi
Katrina Ruzics
Joseph Bennett
Quique Rivera
Einar Baldvin
Peter Millard
Jeanette Bonds
Shoko Hara
Grace Nayoon Rhee
Lee HardCastle
Robertino Zambrano
Alex Grigg
Guilherme Marcondes