Trollbäck+Company Welcomes Alex Moulton as Chief Creative Officer Posted on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Creative agency Trollbäck+Company has added Alex Moulton as Chief Creative Officer. He is tasked with leading the next wave of success at Trollbäck+Company, which is distinguished for helping globally recognized businesses and organizations develop meaningful and sustainable brands through design-driven strategy and mixed media.

Moulton, who joins the agency from VICE Media, is already well underway in continuing the agency’s brand-building heritage — most recently at the helm of NBC Universo’s highly regarded brand refresh, as well as show packaging for ESPN’s “The Undefeated In-Depth: Serena with Common.”

“Alex brings an invaluable perspective to Trollbäck+Company as both an artist and entrepreneur,” says Founder Jakob Trollbäck. “In his short time here, he has already reinvigorated the collective creative energy of our company. This clearly stems from his constant quest to dig deeper as a creative problem solver, which falls perfectly into our philosophy of ‘Discard everything that means nothing.’”

“I’ve always held immense respect and admiration for Trollbäck+Company’s commitment to thoughtful Scandinavian design ideals,” adds Moulton. “And having enjoyed watching the company’s evolution over the years, I’m honored to now be a part of it. My vision for Trollbäck+Company is very clear: design culturally relevant, sustainable brands — from initial strategy and positioning to content and experiential activations — with a nimble and holistic approach that makes us the ultimate partner for CMOs who care about designing an enduring brand and bringing it to market with integrity.”

Moulton looks to embrace Trollbäck+Company’s position as a thought leader in the advocacy of design and its profound influence on the world — from entertainment and culture to commerce and policy — in light of the firm’s recent global initiatives for the United Nations. Earlier this year, he joined fellow Trollbäck+Company Creative Director Rosie Garschina in spearheading an AIGA panel on the evolution of motion media, which he moderated as well. As the media landscape continues to shift, Moulton is intent on leveraging the talent and core values of the agency to curate more such work and conversations that genuinely speak to the cultural, technological and, even, political trends shaping the marketplace of its clients.

“Design is inherently political and, to this end, everything we do is all in service of being able to channel our wide-ranging learnings and translate between creatives and clients to tell stories that authentically move people,” explains Moulton.

Moulton has long turned to music as one such means of crafting brands that emotionally resonate with people in this way.

Prior to Trollbäck+Company, as Senior Director, Creative & Content at VICE, Moulton notably helped launch digital content channel Live Nation TV (LNTV) — a joint venture for which he led brand creative, content development, production, and partnership initiatives.

His breakthroughs in the realm of sonic branding are a welcome addition to Trollbäck+Company’s own legacy of music-driven design, with recent campaigns for House of Marley, Nike, and Spotify.

As Executive Creative Director at advertising agency eyeball, Moulton led high-impact product launches, rebrands, and campaigns for major brands, including Amazon, New York Public Radio, and Wildlife Conservation Society’s New York Aquarium, A&E, CMT, Disney, E!, Nickelodeon, Oxygen, Ovation, and VH1. An early pioneer of audio branding, Moulton founded his own branding agency and record label, Expansion Team, in 2002. As Chief Creative Officer of the company, he crafted the sonic identities of Aetna, Amazon Studios/Originals, Boeing, JetBlue, and Rovi, as well as more than 15 TV networks, including CNN International, Discovery, PBS, Universal, and Comedy Central.

A DJ, composer, and avid speaker about topics at the intersection of music and design, Moulton has been featured in Billboard, V Man, Electronic Musician, and XLR8R, and has performed at The Guggenheim.

“Whether the medium is film, design, experiences, or sound, Trollbäck+Company’s emphasis on ‘BEAUTY+LOGIC’ perfectly articulates the creative process that I strive for every day,” concludes Moulton. “We are already pushing ourselves to innovate new ways to blend emotional storytelling with thoughtful communication that extend our clients’ reach much further. I’m intent on building the ultimate studio for brands who realize the value in a having a creative partner that can not only evolve their identity, but also create the experiences that engage their fans.”

trollback.com