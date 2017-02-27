Type-36: New Animated Typeface from Animography

From Animography: Type-36 is a clean, capsule-like and geometric typeface. The animations are applied to the ExtraBold weight and are a highly customizable glitch style reveal. Control color, distortion and secondary elements to tailor Type-36 to your project.

The static typeface is available in Thin, ExtraLight, Light, Regular, Medium, SemiBold, Bold, ExtraBold and Black weights.

Type design: Hanken & Co.
Animation: Oi Vaidas
Audio: Thijs Pronk

Type-36 is available as Adobe After Effects file at animography.net

