Type-36: New Animated Typeface from Animography
From Animography: Type-36 is a clean, capsule-like and geometric typeface. The animations are applied to the ExtraBold weight and are a highly customizable glitch style reveal. Control color, distortion and secondary elements to tailor Type-36 to your project.
The static typeface is available in Thin, ExtraLight, Light, Regular, Medium, SemiBold, Bold, ExtraBold and Black weights.
Type design: Hanken & Co.
Animation: Oi Vaidas
Audio: Thijs Pronk
Type-36 is available as Adobe After Effects file at animography.net