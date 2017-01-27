UK Post and Creative Shop Freefolk Opens New York Studio Posted on Friday, January 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A brand new British invasion comes to the US as Freefolk, one of the UK’s top post production studios, which opens its first office in New York City this month.

Acclaimed Colorist Paul Harrison, consistently ranked amongst the top two Operators in the UK, will be relocating to the States. Jason Watts (Global Creative Director/Co-Founder) will work between the US and UK offices, bringing team members with him across the Atlantic as needed.

Heading up the New York office is Executive Producer Celia Williams, whose extensive industry experience includes being Head of Production at DDB New York and Arnold New York, along with stints at other notable agencies including DDB Chicago, The Martin Agency, mcgarrybowen, Ogilvy & Mather, Strawberryfrog and Hudson Rouge.

“I loved the role of Head of Production because I’m one of the few people who truly loves managing and mentoring people, but I also love learning,” remarks Williams on the transition into post production. “Moving between roles and disciplines within this industry has provided me with constant sources of new knowledge and capabilities.”

Freefolk’s artistic touch has been making its way into a growing number of campaigns that signal now is the perfect time to make a second home abroad.

The team recently completed color grading and VFX for David Beckham’s latest Haig Club campaign and over 400 hundred shots for NBC’s new show Emerald City, not to mention landing on Televisual’s annual ranking of the UK’s Top 10 Commercials and Top 50 Post Houses for another year. Other fresh work includes projects for adidas Y-3, Fiverr and color grading for Bud Light’s Super Bowl LI spot via Wieden+Kennedy NY.

Jason Watts comments: “Freefolk has carved out its own unique place amongst the large, more corporate VFX houses in London. At Freefolk, the creative work is carried out by the people that own the company. Our hearts are in it; we are passionate about what we do. Bringing Freefolk to New York is an incredibly exciting adventure. The city is full of energy and enthusiasm, which perfectly matches our ethos.”

Established in London for the last 13 years, the company has gone through an evolutionary process this year since affirming its move into the US, including a rebrand from its former name Finish and expanding its service offering with the acquisition and absorption of the boutique VFX company Realise Studio.

The New York studio will mirror its counterpart in London, offering high-end services spanning color grading (using Baselight), 2D & 3D visual effects, shoot supervision, and animation.

