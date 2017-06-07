The Ultimate Guide to Inspiration Posted on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Amsterdam directing duo BLND (aka Fran Marquez and Daniela Uribe) offer both esoteric and practical advice to fellow creatives on how to re-discover inspiration when all seems lost.

BLND: “From time to time creatives reach that hard wall where they feel that inspiration has abandoned them forever. After some research and puffy eyes in the mirror we think we figured out: how to get inspired! But not really, I guess it depends on a lot of things, mostly your ability to cope with fear.”

Directors: BLND

Additional design: Jimmy Flamante, Aron Vellekoop, Ale Alonso

Music & SFX by Jimmy Flamante