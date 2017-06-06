Uncovering James Rhodes’ Musical Memory
British concert pianist, memoirist, and iconoclast James Rhodes takes us under the covers in his room at a psychiatric hospital to reveal a very personal musical memory in this animated film directed by Bungalow in Barcelona.
The second in a series commissioned by The Primavera Sound festival, the film follows a theme started with the favorite musical memory of American film director John Carpenter directed by another Barcelona studio, Device.
Directed by: Bungalow
Original Idea: Joan Pons
Creative Director: Alex Julià
Illustration & Art Direction: Bungalow
Character Animation: Bungalow, Khris Cembe & Aim Studio
3D animation & Motion graphics: Bungalow
3D modeling: Bungalow & Xavier Torroella
Music and Sound Design: Nil Ciuró
Narrated by: James Rhodes
Commissioned by: Primavera Sound
Production Co: Igloo Films