Uncovering James Rhodes' Musical Memory Posted on Tuesday, June 6, 2017

British concert pianist, memoirist, and iconoclast James Rhodes takes us under the covers in his room at a psychiatric hospital to reveal a very personal musical memory in this animated film directed by Bungalow in Barcelona.

The second in a series commissioned by The Primavera Sound festival, the film follows a theme started with the favorite musical memory of American film director John Carpenter directed by another Barcelona studio, Device.

Directed by: Bungalow

Original Idea: Joan Pons

Creative Director: Alex Julià

Illustration & Art Direction: Bungalow

Character Animation: Bungalow, Khris Cembe & Aim Studio

3D animation & Motion graphics: Bungalow

3D modeling: Bungalow & Xavier Torroella

Music and Sound Design: Nil Ciuró

Narrated by: James Rhodes

Commissioned by: Primavera Sound

Production Co: Igloo Films