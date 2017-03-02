The Unexpected Beauty of “Quantum Fluctuations” Posted on Thursday, March 2, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Join London visual artist, director and lecturer Markos Kay (aka MRK) on his spectacular virtual trip inside the Large Hadron Collider at the CERN to visualize the complex interactions of particle collisions.

Created as a series of virtual experiments, “Quantum Fluctuations” debuted at the Spectrum exhibition in Abu Dhabi organized by Imagine Science Films in collaboration with NYU.

Markos Kay: “The film explores the scientific process of observation of subatomic particles and the transient nature of the quantum world which is impossible to observe directly.

“In ‘Quantum Fluctuations’ particle simulations are used as the brush and paint to create abstract moving paintings that visualize the events that happen during a proton collision.

“In these virtual experiments millions of virtual particles interact to create structures and patterns that allude to quantum properties such as wave-particle duality, superposition, entanglement and indeterminacy.”

“The film was produced by experimental design studio Epoche.io and will be part of art & science documentary “Sense of beauty” that focuses on the particle physics of the CERN which will be released later this year.

“Limited editions of the film are available exclusively on Sedition from the 2nd of March.”

Production: Epoche.io

Director: Markos Kay