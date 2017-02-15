Veteran EP Zak Thornborough Launches BestFriend in NY and LA Posted on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Industry veteran and business leader Zak Thornborough announces the launch of his dual-coast production company BestFriend. Poised to set the foundation for long-lasting creative camaraderie, BestFriend was founded to provide trust, loyalty and collaborative fun to agencies and other clientele in the way that only best friends can.

Throughout his 20-year career, Zak Thornborough has been instrumental in the production of countless high-profile campaigns at major production outfits such as Smuggler, RSA and Anonymous Content. Thornborough also helped to structure Digital Domain’s live action department, where he become well-acquainted with the expansive world of VFX & Animation. Thornborough’s experience producing live action and CG-driven content across various platforms led him to his most recent endeavor as Executive Producer of MPC Creative USA.

Not to leave his entrepreneurial spirit behind, Thornborough launched BestFriend to provide agencies and brands with a support system that allows everyone to take creative chances. Already Thornborough has appointed Head of Production Max Fink and assembled a small yet mighty roster, which includes the Icelandic directing duo the Snorri Brothers, whose creative output ranges from revolutionary music videos for the likes of R.E.M. to building the SnorriCam, a custom camera rig used by some of the top filmmakers of today.

The Snorri Brothers keep good company with emotionally charged Aussie director Jonathan Nyquist, whose eagle-eye for technical details has earned him international praise at Cannes and The One Show NY, not to mention a reel stuffed to the brim with award-winning TVCs and films.

Also represented by BestFriend is Manuel Werner, a filmmaking phenom with a passion for visual art sparked from learning to shoot on a Super 8. Werner’s expansive oeuvre has earned him over two dozen awards from around the globe, including being shortlisted for the prestigious New Directors Showcase at Cannes.

With mandatory fun at the center of the BestFriend culture, the Snorri Brothers couldn’t be happier: “We had been hoping to find a brother on the production side for some time, someone we vibe with 100% and vice-versa. Then Zak found us! And we’ve been busy since the very first day we started working together. When looking at the big picture with BestFriend, everything feels right.”

BestFriend officially opens its doors with several projects already in the can, including multi-spot campaigns for Hyundai, John Hancock, and Buffalo Wild Wings. The conclusion of the mysterious Buffalo Wild Wings “What the Favre?” campaign, featuring NFL legend Brett Favre, was revealed on Super Bowl Sunday, the advertising industry’s biggest time slot of the year.

www.bestfriend.tv