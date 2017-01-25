Veteran EP Kitty Snyder Joins Artifact Design Posted on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Atlanta, GA — (January 19, 2017) — Creative studio Artifact Design is pleased to welcome postproduction veteran Kitty Snyder as Executive Producer. In this role, she will bring her expertise in developing brand and marketing strategies, cultivating client relationships, and bidding and producing projects. Her strong ties within the agency and film community will complement the full range of production, design, VFX, animation, and post capabilities of the Artifact team.

“People like Kitty, with her level of industry knowledge, creativity, and passion, are incredibly rare,” says Ken Vale, Executive Creative Director of Artifact. “She is an amazing personality who fits perfectly with our creative brand.”

“Anyone who knows me understands my enthusiasm for this business,” adds Snyder. “So to work with a team that’s on the cutting-edge of concepting high-level ideas, and executing animation and design that not only catches the eye, but also sticks in one’s mind long after it’s viewed, is a dream. I‘m honored and excited to work for Artifact.”

Most recently, Snyder was the Director of Creative Partnerships for the Atlanta branches of Beast, Company 3 and Method Studios, part of global pioneer Deluxe Entertainment. Her previous positions include Producer at ad agency Huge, working on campaigns for such clients as Airheads, Lowe’s, Mohawk, and Coca-Cola; and a nearly decade-long tenure as Senior Business Manager, Creative Services at Crawford Media Services.

Snyder’s enthusiasm for all things creative originates from a background in music. A former singer-songwriter, she has toured all the over the country both solo and with bands. She got her start in the television and film industry producing and writing for various network shows for HGTV and GPTV. Since then, she has collaborated with clients, such as Tyler Perry Studios, Cartoon Network and CNN, as well as ad agencies BBDO, JWT and Ogilvy & Mather.

