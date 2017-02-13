VFX Compositing 101: Nothing is Real Posted on Monday, February 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Quick and cheeky intro to the basics of VFX work including rotoscoping, tracking, 3D, and rig removal created by Roy Peker, a digital compositor at London powerhouse Milk Visual Effects, and featuring UK actor Aaron Vodovoz.

Created by – Roy Peker

Starring – Aaron Vodovoz

DOP – Jordan Stephens

Sound Recorder – James Smith-Rewse

Matchmove and Layout – Nicholas Ng

3D Generalist – Elon Ben Nov

Color Grader – Felipe Szulc

Sound Designer – Harry Landymore

Music – Zach Agassi

Special Thanks;

Vasiliy Dmitriev, Ran Peker, Bluezone Corporation, Annex Films, Hanna Szirmai, Allar Kaasik, Alex Dvoyris, Yaya Gadon, Rona Cohen, Matan Arbel, Kiel Figgins, Or Terry, Dani Frenkel, Yam Artzy,