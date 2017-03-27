What Really Goes on Inside Virgin Fiber Posted on Monday, March 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Turns out life inside a Virgin Media fiber optic connection is just one big rampaging extravaganza of characters and chaos – according to Rogue director Sam Brown and the VFX crew at The Mill in London.

Mill Lead 3D Artist Adam Droy: “Taking frames from the storyboard, we were able to compose many of the 3D assets prior to the shoot. This helped massively with timings and the placement of shots that involved extensive CG work.

“We also replicated many of the cast in 3D to add more drama and excitement to the piece. These included photo-real digital doubles of people, cars and motorbikes.

“We also created brand new characters such as an oversized robot, futuristic space racers and an astronaut, to name a few.

“We also recreated the physical tunnel from the shoot entirely in CG. This meant we had to match the texture and feel of the tunnel’s material as well as the position of the thousands of lights within it, hand-placing 4000 in the tunnel to ensure the highest level of accuracy.”

