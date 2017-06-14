Xiaozhu: Pleasing Your Homestay Desires Posted on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Sing along with the bouncing karaoke ball in this jaw-dropper from director Matthias Zentner full of dubious characters and ambitious VFX for Chinese home-sharing platform Xiaozhu (Small Pig).

The spot, which was pulled just before the air date, takes the guests and conditions found in standard Chinese hotels to a comical extreme with CG via Ignyte and post from Velvet.

