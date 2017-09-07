New York City Ballet “Swan Lake” Posted on Thursday, September 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Creative producer Rebecca Rice at Mathematic in Paris: “NYCB contacted us to create a unique promo for their production of Swan Lake. The film shows the transformation of the white swan to black through light and the two crowns.

“We used principle Dancer Sara Mearns as our figure to make a 3D scan. Simulations were created using a mix of 3D animation and Houdini. Rendering in Maya VRay.”



Client: New York City Ballet

Production: Mathematic

Direction: UFO / FX Pourre

3D animation: Cyril Cassaigne

Design and Houdini: Niels Prayer

Supervision, Rendering and Lighting: Emily Merpillat

Compositing: Benjamin Saurine, Bertrand Avril

Creative Producer: Rebecca Rice

3D Scan: Scanable.com

