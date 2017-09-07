New York City Ballet “Swan Lake”
Creative producer Rebecca Rice at Mathematic in Paris: “NYCB contacted us to create a unique promo for their production of Swan Lake. The film shows the transformation of the white swan to black through light and the two crowns.
“We used principle Dancer Sara Mearns as our figure to make a 3D scan. Simulations were created using a mix of 3D animation and Houdini. Rendering in Maya VRay.”
Client: New York City Ballet
Production: Mathematic
Direction: UFO / FX Pourre
3D animation: Cyril Cassaigne
Design and Houdini: Niels Prayer
Supervision, Rendering and Lighting: Emily Merpillat
Compositing: Benjamin Saurine, Bertrand Avril
Creative Producer: Rebecca Rice
3D Scan: Scanable.com