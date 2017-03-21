Getting to Know You: Toyota Concept-I Vehicle Intro Posted on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 · Leave a Comment

At CES 2017, Toyota unveiled their Concept-I vehicle featuring an “automotive UX that is intelligent, friendly and helpful.” In other words, HAL is now along for the ride.

The task of designing a friendly face for the introduction of this potentially scary technology fell to Toronto motion designer and animator Andrew Vucko, whose response was an elegant and joyful dance of circles.

Andrew Vucko: “Part video, part live presentation, the experience unveiled Toyota’s new concept car as a celebration of the bond between human and machine. Solidifying this bond is Yui, the personality and assistant that lives in the dashboard, represented by a small circle.

“Using Yui’s design as a jump-off point, the main challenge was to try to reduce as much as possible — distilling these complex ideas and communicating them with simple shapes.

Live CES presentation montage:

Nicolas Girard (Creative Direction, Animation): “Once the intro was finalized, we used Andrew’s designs and the circular language established for YUI as the basis for the art direction.

“This direction applied to the rest of the CES presentation, as well as the spacial design for the Toyota booth and the UI design featured in the accompanying film.”

Intro Film

Creative Direction: Worship

Design & Animation: Andrew Vucko

Written by: Caroline Leung

Live CES presentation

Creative Direction: Worship

Art Direction: Andrew Vucko

Design & Animation: Nicolas Girard, Rafael Ruiz

VFX: EightVFX

Production: Mt. MELVIL

Director: Laurent Barthelemy

Music/Sound Design/Mix: CypherAudio