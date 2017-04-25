ZOIC STUDIOS UPS JEFFREY BAKSINSKI TO CREATIVE DIRECTOR Posted on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Culver City, CA, April 24, 2017: Zoic Studios has promoted Emmy-nominated VFX Supervisor Jeffrey Baksinski to Creative Director. Baksinski has over 30 years of experience in post-production working in film and video editing, set supervision, and visual effects. With continued series growth across all three Zoic offices, the promotion will allow Baksinski greater creative oversight alongside partners Chris Jones and Andrew Orloff. His wealth of experience includes working on such films as Fifth Element, Titanic, X-men 2 and virtual production design on Avatar.

Joining Zoic in 2011, recent credits as VFX Supervisor include “The Get Down,” “Hand of God,” “Timeless,” “Blindspot,” “The Exorcist,” “Blacklist,” “Castle” and “Six,” as well as a DFX role on The Grey, Killing Kennedy, Gangster Squad and Lawless. He earned a 2016 Emmy nomination for his work on the pilot of Amazon’s original series “The Man in the High Castle.”

“Jeff is one of those rare few that can be counted on in every way a company like ours might require, be it creative leadership, project strategy or business acumen,” notes Zoic Executive Creative Director/Co-Founder Chris Jones. “I’d go into battle with him any day, and Zoic is lucky to have him as part of our creative leadership team.”

Adds Baksinski, “The modern audience has developed a pretty good eye, demanding higher quality, unique visual effects from their television shows. I’m extremely lucky to be working with Chris and Andrew through this transition in our industry as they’ve built a long-standing reputation for high volume, high quality work. With our top notch supervisors and crew, we’re going to continue to push the boundaries of television effects, and I am grateful to be a part of it.”

Los Angeles-based Baksinski got his start in visual effects at Digital Domain, later moving on to help to build Cinesite Hollywood. Following that, he went on to launch his own visual effects company Furious FX. He later contributed to the first full Virtual Production technology for Avatar, then returned to Digital Domain as the ‘Director of Digital Studio,’ running the features department and artists. Most recently, Baksinski was a technical designer and implemented the Stereo Conversion pipeline at Prime Focus before joining Zoic.

