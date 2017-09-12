American Horror Story “Nightmare” Teaser for FX Network Posted on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Frame in Copenhagen: “Entering its seventh season, multi-award winning American Horror Story has become a smash hit for the FX Network, having garnered critical and mainstream audience acclaim across the world.

“Frame was delighted to be given the opportunity to partner with the FX team in order to create a vivid yet eerie promo spot for the forthcoming AHS Cult. We are excited to present to you the final resulting teaser, aptly titled Nightmare.”

Client: FX Network

Studio: Frame

